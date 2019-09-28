Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities began coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Gamida Cell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 19,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,974. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.32). Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

