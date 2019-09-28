Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Garmin worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,681,656.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357,322 shares of company stock valued at $421,228,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 697,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,322. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

