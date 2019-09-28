GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.78 ($28.82).

Shares of G1A opened at €25.27 ($29.38) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €33.14 ($38.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.37.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

