General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,597,023 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,712,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,071 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 568,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,748,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 936,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,156,116. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other General Electric news, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.