George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$453,360.17 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.06, for a total value of C$453,360.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,153,185.48.

TSE WN traded down C$1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$111.04. 128,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,070. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$86.72 and a 12 month high of C$113.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,009.45.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 7.7965263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on George Weston from C$116.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.