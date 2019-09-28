Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 13,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

