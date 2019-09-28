Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 3,501,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of -0.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

