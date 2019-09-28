Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0089 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $38,872.00 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,146,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,823 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

