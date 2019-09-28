Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $3.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.09. 578,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,309. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

