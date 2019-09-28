Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€16.30” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.81 ($18.38).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €14.63 ($17.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.73. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

