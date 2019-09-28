Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.13 ($157.12).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.00 ($138.37) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.28.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

