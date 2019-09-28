Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 545,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

