Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ GCBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

