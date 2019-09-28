GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $56.37

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.61, but opened at $56.37. GrubHub shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 2,266,859 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Get GrubHub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.