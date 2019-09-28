Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

OMAB stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 18.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 36.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

