Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 395,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 10,048,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,473,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 243.25% and a negative net margin of 780.75%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

