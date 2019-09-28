Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 717,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

