Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 18.1% in September

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

HNRG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.