Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $389,837.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $389,837.00 and $62.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00873638 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 21,775,150 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

