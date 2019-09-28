Havven Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Havven token can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, IDEX and Kucoin. Havven has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Havven

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Havven’s official website is havven.io. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Liquid, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

