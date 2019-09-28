Havy Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Havy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Havy has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $29,044.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00647850 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021714 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003995 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Havy

Havy is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,596,826,635 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

