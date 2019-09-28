HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.24%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. HB Fuller updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

NYSE:FUL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.