HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.82.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

