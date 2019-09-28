H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. 15,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,091. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

