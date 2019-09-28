Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,310. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 506,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

