Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $23.90, 908,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 814,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 28,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $752,596.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,328,382.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,897 shares of company stock worth $4,696,310 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

