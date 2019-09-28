Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,346,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 12.9% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

