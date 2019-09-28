Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 168,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

