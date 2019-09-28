HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 18.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

