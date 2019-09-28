HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.74 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $213.75 million and approximately $341,959.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00009025 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

