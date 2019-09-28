HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €43.76 ($50.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1 year high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

