HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $4,691,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $3,707,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

