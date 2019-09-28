Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $33.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price upped by Nomura from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lorber David A purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.