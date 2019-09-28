HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 6,050 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

