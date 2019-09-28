HM Payson & Co. Invests $429,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $204.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.40.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

