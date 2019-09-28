HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 567,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after acquiring an additional 96,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

