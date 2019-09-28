HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 6,146 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 278.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $2,838,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

