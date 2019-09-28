HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,229 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.43 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

