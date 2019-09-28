Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.62.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,654. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.