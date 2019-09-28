Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HOLI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,850. The stock has a market cap of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

