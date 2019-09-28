Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 458,800 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

HOFT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 47,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $152.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

