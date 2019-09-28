Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.53 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

