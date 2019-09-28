Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) Insider Matt Pritchard Sells 701,125 Shares

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.37. The stock has a market cap of $426.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hotel Chocolat Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective (up from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

