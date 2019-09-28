Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.14. 256,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,223. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

