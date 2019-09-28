Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Update

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUD. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Hudson alerts:

NYSE:HUD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Hudson has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Hudson in the first quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.