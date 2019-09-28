Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $3.14 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00038243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $771.64 million and $88.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.05368090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015469 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,696,127 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

