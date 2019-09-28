HyperCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.79 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00020165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,327,306 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptopia, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

