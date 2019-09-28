IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.24. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,980 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

