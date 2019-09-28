IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.87 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $3,530.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01029251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,073,574 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

