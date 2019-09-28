Ifoods Chain Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $559,677.00 and approximately $4,126.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io.

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.